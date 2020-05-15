Masks, tests, empty stadiums: Bundesliga resumes amid virus

A Borussia fan shop is pictured near the Signal Iduna Park, Germany's biggest stadium of Borussia Dortmund, in Dortmund, Germany, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bundesliga will now restart on May 16, 2020 when Borussia Dortmund will play the derby against FC Schalke 04 at home without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)