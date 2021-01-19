Henderson learned from pared-down 2020 season, but excited for busier 2021

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, watches her putt on the sixth green during the final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Newtown Square, Pa. Henderson tees off in this weekend's LPGA Tournament of Champions in what she hopes is a the start to a busy, competitive season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Slocum