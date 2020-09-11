CP NewsAlert: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs with Game 7 loss to Celtics

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 JC

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Toronto's NBA championship defence ended with a 92-87 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

More coming.

