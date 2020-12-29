'I'm not going to change my game': Perry eager to bring grit, experience to Canadiens

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn (17) battle for the puck during first period NHL Stanley Cup finals action in Edmonton on Monday, September 21, 2020. nbsp;Corey Perry had to set the record straight. Although the NHL's website, and most online hockey databases, lists his birthplace as Peterborough, Ont., the winger actually spent the first 10 years of his life almost 500 kilometres north in New Liskeard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson