Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner looking to aim higher when NHL returns

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) protects the puck from Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe (19) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Marner looked at his game in the aftermath of the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing summer and came to a conclusion. It's time to get to the net. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette