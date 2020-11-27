Montreal Impact use options on 10 players, including striker Quioto, 'keeper Diop

Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto (30) celebrates his goal with forward Orji Okwonkwo (18) during second half MLS soccer action against the New England Revolution, in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The Montreal Impact have elected to hang on to some of the club's top talent, including Quioto and 'keeper Clement Diop, but are parting ways with midfielder Bojan Krkic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Stew Milne