Veteran forward Chris Thorburn retires after 801-game NHL career

St. Louis Blues winger Chris Thorburn waves to fans during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory celebration, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Louis. Thorburn, a veteran NHL forward known for his physical presence, announced his retirement Monday. Thorburn, a six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., had 53 goals, 81 assists and 968 penalty minutes over 801 regular-season NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Atlanta/Winnipeg and St. Louis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Scott Kane