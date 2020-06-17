Canadian star Andreescu tweets in support of summer U.S Open despite pandemic

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she supports the United States Tennis Association's decision to hold this year's U.S. Open this summer despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa