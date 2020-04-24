Sinclair finds herself in Florida during pandemic, but still repping Canada

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair smiles during a media availability in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Through a variety of circumstances, Sinclair finds herself in Florida these days. But as she weathers the COVID-19 lockdown, her heart remains in Canada. The world's leading international goal-scorer and national team captain is showing her support for flattening the curve and for the frontline workers leading the charge through the “We Are All Team Canada” campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward