'You have to be careful': NHL teams wary of overloading players after long break

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien and players Nick Suzuki (14), Ryan Poehling (25), Nick Cousins (21) and Max Domi look on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal on January 15, 2020. With summer training camps set to open Monday as the NHL lurches forward in its plan to restart a season stopped in its tracks four months ago by COVID-19, the temptation might be to spring a surprise or two -- maybe a new power-play setup or a tweak to the penalty kill -- when the games return Aug. 1. Coaches for the 24 teams set feature in the league's return have had ample time to plan, brainstorm and re-assess their systems and rosters. The 16 taking part in the best-of-five qualifying round have known for nearly seven weeks which opponent they'd be lining up against if the league got back up and running. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes