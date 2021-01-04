Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas set to return for ninth season with Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Craig Roh (93) and Jake Thomas (95) sack BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly (13) after he recovers his own fumble during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Thomas will return for his ninth season with Winnipeg.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

WINNIPEG - The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has signed a one-year extension with the club.

Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas will return for his ninth season with Winnipeg.

Thomas has recorded 114 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 137 games with Winnipeg,

The native of Douglas, N.B., recorded a career-best five sacks while also registering 22 defensive tackles and appearing in all 18 regular-season games and three playoff games in the Bombers' 2019 Grey Cup campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

