What happens to Olympic soccer age limit when games are pushed back by a year?

Montreal Impact's Shamit Shome, right, plays a pass as Minnesota United's Kevin Molino moves in during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal on July 6, 2019. Among the many questions left to be answered in the wake of the Tokyo Olympic postponement to 2021 is does the schedule change affect the men's soccer competition at the games. Olympic men's soccer qualifying has been an under-23 competition since 1992. So has the Olympic men's tournament although, beginning in 1996, teams that qualified for the games were allowed to field three players over the age limit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes