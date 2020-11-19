Canadian fullback Alistair Johnston turning heads with expansion Nashville SC

Nashville midfielder Alistair Johnston, left, chases the ball with Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Expansion Nashville SC had a rough start to life in Major League Soccer, surviving the pandemic lockdown only having to withdraw from the MLS is Back Tournament due to a spate of COVID-19 cases. Like his teammates, Canadian rookie Alistair Johnston endured the bad times and now is enjoying his squad's run to the playoffs making a name for himself at fullback in the process.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey