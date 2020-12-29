From Kobe to Maradona, a year of staggering losses in sports

FILE - In this June 29, 1986, file photo, Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final soccer match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Sports in 2020 was an unending state of mourning. Maradona died from a heart attack in Argentina weeks after brain surgery, the waves of grief rippling across soccer. (AP Photo/Carlo Fumagalli, File)