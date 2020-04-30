Wolfpack miss out on British government emergency loan to prop up rugby league

A Toronto Wolfpack rugby ball is shown in a handout photo. The British government is providing 16 million pounds ($28.1 million) to "safeguard the immediate future" of rugby league, which has been grounded by the global pandemic. But funds from the emergency loan won't be available to the Toronto Wolfpack or France's Catalan Dragons and Toulouse Olympique. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stephen Gaunt, Touchlinepics Sports and Event Photography MANDATORY CREDIT