Canadian Jeff Smith hopes to be involved when live darts returns in July

Canadian Jeff Smith is seen during his Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts, in Wolverhampton in a Nov. 13, 2016, handout photo. Add darts to the list of sports returning to live action. The Professional Darts Corporation announced Friday that live darts will return next month with the launch of the PDC Summer Series in England.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PDC, Christopher Dean, *MANDATORY CREDIT*