Canada's Sloan making most of time off to improve on slow start to PGA season

Roger Sloan, of Canada, hits a shot on the 14th fairway during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. Although it's been a strange PGA Tour season with rescheduled events after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger Sloan has been grateful for the opportunities it has presented. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II