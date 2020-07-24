Former CFL star quarterback Henry Burris returning to the NFL's Chicago Bears

Former Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris gives a thumbs up to the crowd during a ceremony honouring his career during the halftime of a CFL football game in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Henry Burris is rejoining the Chicago Bears. The former CFL star was added to head coach Matt Nagy's staff Friday as part of the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship. Burris, spent the 2002 season as a quarterback with the Bears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang