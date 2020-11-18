Milanovich reunites briefly with former assistant coaches OShea, Steinauer

Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich calls the plays on the sideline against Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, August 14, 2015. It was virtually and lasted roughly 45 minutes but it was still more than enough time for current CFL head coaches Milanovich, Mike O'Shea and Orlondo Steinauer to reminisce about 2012 when they all made their CFL coaching debuts with the Toronto Argonauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods