Toronto FC unveils app to help spot a soccer diamond in the rough

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, center, jogs with teammates at the start of a training session in Tukwila, Wash., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Major League Soccer team is unveiling TFC Widenet, an app that evaluates young athletes six and up based on their speed and skills. In its present form, the app will help TFC find kids who are fit and fast — and measure them against their own academy products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren