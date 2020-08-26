Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Tampa Bay 7 Boston 1
(Lightning lead series 2-1)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Colorado 6 Dallas 4
(Stars lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.
(Bucks lead series 3-1)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.
(Lakers lead series 3-1)
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.
(Series tied 2-2)
MLB
American League
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
National League
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
---
Major League Soccer
Orlando 3 Nashville 1
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Colorado at Dallas, ppd.
Los Angeles F.C. at Salt Lake, ppd.
Portland at San Jose, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, ppd.
---