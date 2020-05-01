Whitecaps raise funds for Vancouver Food Bank via sale of Carson Ting print

A piece of art called "It Takes a Village" by artist Carson Ting is shown in this undated handout photo. The Vancouver Whitecaps have expanded their fundraising efforts during the pandemic to include the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. The MLS team has partnered with local artist Carson Ting who has created a piece of art titled "It Takes a Village" commemorating Vancouver's daily evening salute to health-care workers, first responders and other front-line workers. Proceeds from every print sold will be go to the food bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Vancouver Whitecaps, Carson Ting