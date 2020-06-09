Curling Canada names new head coaches for mixed doubles, wheelchair programs

Team Koe second Brent Laing, centre, celebrates with lead Ben Hebert, left, and alternate Scott Pfeifer following their win over Team McEwen during the men's final at the 2017 Roar of the Rings Olympic Curling Trials in Ottawa on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Curling Canada has announced new head coaches for its mixed doubles and wheelchair curling teams. The organization said in a release Tuesday that Scott Pfeifer will take over the mixed curling program, while Mick Lizmore will head the wheelchair team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld