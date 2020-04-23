Major League Soccer extends team training moratorium through May 15

Major League Soccer has extended its team training moratorium through May 15.
The move is not a surprise given the league, on April 17, extended its suspension of play to at least June 8 due to the global pandemic.
MLS initially announced a 30-day suspension of play on March 12 — two weeks into the regular season — due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A week later, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it extended its season hiatus with a target return date of May 10.
Last week, it extended its hiatus into June, based "on the most recent government guidance."
The league says it continues to explore scheduling options for fitting in the entire season, including pushing back the MLS Cup "into December or later." This year's MLS Cup had been scheduled for Nov 7.
Under the league's training moratorium, team facilities remain closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed at home,
Players are expected to remain in each club's respective market, though the league continues to review individual requests by players to relocate to another market by car.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.