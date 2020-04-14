Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for another Olympic postponement

FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, the Olympic rings are seen, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers said Tuesday, April 14, 2020 they have no “B Plan” for again rescheduling the Olympics, which were postponed until next year by the virus pandemic. They say they are going forward under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)