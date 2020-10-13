Two-time Scotties champ Carey may have to focus on mixed doubles to get to Games

Curling's free agent frenzy wasn't kind to Chelsea Carey. All three members of her rink moved on last March, leaving the two-time national champion without a team entering the most critical season of the quadrennial. Carey makes her way down ice during draw 17 against team Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward