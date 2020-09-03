Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley out for several weeks due to knee sprain

Montreal Impact's Emanuel Maciel, left, challenges Toronto FC's Michael Bradley during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Friday, August 28, 2020. Toronto FC prepares to head west to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on the weekend with a question-mark over captain Michael Bradley, the victim of a nasty tackle in the dying moments of Tuesday's loss to visiting Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 GMH

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley will be sidelined for several weeks with a knee strain sustained late in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to visiting Montreal.

Coach Greg Vanney said an MRI showed that the 33-year-old midfielder has a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament.

"Timeline-wise it's weeks, it's not months," Vanney told reporters Thursday. "We'll see just how he progresses, I guess. He'll be out for a little while."

Bradley was felled in stoppage time by Impact midfielder Emanuel Maciel, whose red card was downgraded to a yellow on video review. Bradley, not one to make a meal of injuries, spent a good time on the ground before limping off.

Toronto (5-1-3) heads west to face the Vancouver Whitecaps (2-6-0) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.