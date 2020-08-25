TORONTO - Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley opted out of his CFL contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday to pursue NFL opportunities.
The six-foot-four, 310-pound native of Windsor, Ont., was the Riders' nominee for the CFL's top rookie award last year. He was allowed to opt out of his deal following the league's cancellation of the 2020 season last week.
Saskatchewan selected Shepley in the first round (fifth overall)of the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of British Columbia. He attended the New York Jets' training camp before being released and signing with the Riders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.