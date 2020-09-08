TORONTO - Durriya Shabbir has been appointed Cricket Canada's women's cricket co-ordinator.
The governing body of Canadian cricket says Shabbir will be responsible for growing all aspects of female cricket in Canada. Her appointment runs through Cricket Canada's next annual general meeting, scheduled for May 2021.
Born in Madras, India, Shabbir went on to represent Canada as a right-handed medium-pace bowler and middle-order batter. She played a key role in Canada's qualification during the 2013 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, scoring 153 runs in the ICC Americas Qualifier tournament.
After her retirement from the international game, the Toronto resident continued to play domestically in the Scarborough Cricket Association's Women's League. As an administrator, she organized the first Ontario women's team.
Durriya also helped create the 2018 Canada Day Women's Cup Tournament and served as manager for the Canadian women's team at the 2019 ICC America's Cup.
