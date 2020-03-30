Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser waits for UFC to call again after COVID-19

A pin with the Ultimate Fighting Championship logo and a maple leaf is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, September 29, 2011. His latest fight postponed because of the UFC's inability to find a place to stage it, Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is chilling in his Edmonton condo with a couple of 40-pound dumbbells, a medicine ball and skipping rope. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick