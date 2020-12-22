Washington Spirit waive Canadian international forward Jenna Hellstrom, five others

Canada's Gabrielle Carle, Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Jayde Riviere and Jenna Hellstrom, from left to right, react at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Canada at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. The NWSL's Washington Spirit have waived six players including Canadian international Hellstrom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Euler