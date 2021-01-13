Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he must keep mask on during games

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse screams at an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Nurse says he has to do a better job of keeping his mask on during games. During the NBA team's first 10 games, Nurse often has been seen on television with his mask pulled down under his nose and mouth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Chris O'Meara