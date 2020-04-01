Fan boycotts put Belarus soccer plan under scrutiny

FILE In this file photo taken on Friday, March 27, 2020, fans of Torpedo Zhodino cheer during the Belarus Championship soccer match between Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino and Belshina Bobruisk in the town of Zhodino, Belarus. Soccer fans from two clubs in Belarus say they will stop going to games because of the coronavirus. Belarus is the only nation in Europe still hosting professional soccer games with fans in the stadium.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)