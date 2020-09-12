ISTANBUL - Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the final of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat world No. 94 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA Tour clay-court event on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Canadian, ranked 272nd in the world, saved six of seven break points.
Bouchard, who won two matches to get into the main draw, will play the winner of the other semifinal between world No. 136 Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and No. 88 Patricia Maria Tig of Romania.
It will be Bouchard's first final since 2016. Her only career tournament title came in Nuremberg, Germany in 2014.
A former world No. 5 after reaching the final of Wimbledon in 2014, Bouchard's ranking has tumbled in recent years,
Bouchard's ranking is projected to rise to No. 163 if she loses the final. If she wins, she'll crack the top 150.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An incorrect result from Eugenie Bouchard's Wimbledon appearance in 2014 appeared in a previous version.