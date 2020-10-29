NHL clears ex-Panthers GM of wrongdoing after investigation

FILE - This is a July 2, 2019, file photo showing Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon at a news conference in Sunrise, Fla. The National Hockey League on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, cleared Tallon of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation found claims he made inappropriate racial, religious and ethnic comments as general manager of the Florida Panthers were not substantiated. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)