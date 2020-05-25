Whitecaps 'keeper Maxime Crepeau dreaming about being back on the soccer pitch

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau dives to make a save during the first half of an MLS soccer game against D.C. United in Vancouver, on August 17, 2019. Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, now taking part in individual workouts at the Whitecaps training facility, sees light at the end of the tunnel for the MLS season. It's a welcome through for the Canadian international, who often galls asleep visualizing himself on the field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck