Raptors Uprising GC crushes Celtics Crossover Gaming to set NBA 2K League record

The unbeaten Raptors Uprising GC set an NBA 2K League scoring record in a 109-51 demolition of Celtics Crossover Gaming in Game 1 of their best-of-three esports series Friday night. A logo for the Raptors Uprising GC is seen at the Bell Fibe House in Toronto on Thursday, June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin