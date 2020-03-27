The Latest: Montreal world series triathlon postponed

FILE - In this July 14, 2019, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy during the presentation after he defeated Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. The All England Club says it plans to make a decision next week whether to postpone or cancel Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP, File)