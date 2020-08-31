Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2 (2OT)
(Lightning win series 4-1)
Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton
Colorado 6 Dallas 3
(Stars lead series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Miami 115 Milwaukee 104
(Heat lead series 1-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinal
Oklahoma City 104 Houston 100
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Toronto 3 (11 innings)
Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 2 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 5
National League
Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 8 Washington 6
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 6 Colorado 0
Interleague
Atlanta 6 Boston 3
---