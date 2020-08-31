Leaving family to race in Ontario very tough for driver Yannick Gingras

Tall Dark Stranger driven by Yannick Gingras is shown in this undated handout photo. The emotion in Yannick Gingras' voice was clear and distinct Saturday night and it wasn't soley because he'd finally won the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup. Two days earlier, his wife, Vicki, and their three children left southern Ontario to return to New Jersey. And it will be an extended absence as Gingras will remain in Ontario for much of September driving in races at Woodbine Mohawk Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, New Image Media *MANDATORY CREDIT*