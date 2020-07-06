MLS MVP Carlos Vela will skip LAFC's trip to Orlando tourney

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela is shown during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, in Los Angeles. Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela will not accompany Los Angeles FC to the league's return tournament in Orlando this month. Vela announced his decision Monday, July 6, 2020, citing his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)