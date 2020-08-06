Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson to face Billy Quarantillo

Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, whose last fight was derailed by visa issues, will face Billy Quarantillo on a Sept. 12 UFC card in Las Vegas.
The 29-year-old from Huntsville, Ont., was slated to meet Sean (The Sniper) Woodson at a catchweight of 150 pounds June 27 in Las Vegas. But Nelson, given less than three weeks notice, was unable to get his visa in time.
The UFC has put together cards on short notice recently as it looks to gets its schedule back on track during the global pandemic.
Nelson (13-3-0) gets his chance next month at the UFC's Apex production facility in Las Vegas. The Canadian announced the matchup on social media.
Quarantillo (14-2-0) was supposed to meet Canadian Gavin Tucker in April but the card was cancelled because of the pandemic.
The American tested positive for COVID-19 last month in Las Vegas ahead of cornering teammate Matt Frevola at a UFC card. Quarantillo was asymptomatic.
Nelson is coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Mexican Marco Polo Reyes last September in Mexico City. The Canadian lost his first two UFC bouts.
Quarantillo, 31, has won both his UFC fights — decisioning Spike (Alpha Ginger) Carlyle and submitting Jacob (The Killer) Kilburn.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.