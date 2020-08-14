Friday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Montreal 5 Philadelphia 0
(Series tied 1-1)
N.Y. Islanders 5 Washington 2
(N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0)
At Edmonton
Colorado 3 Arizona 2
(Colorado leads series 2-0)
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
(Vancouver leads series 2-0)
Calgary 2 Dallas 0
(Calgary leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10 Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10 Boston 3
Houston 11 Seattle 1
National League
Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 8 Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 5 San Diego 1
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Washington 2 (1st game)
Washington 15 Baltimore 3 (2nd game)
Texas 3 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8 San Francisco 7 (10th inning)
---
NBA
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Toronto 117 Denver 109
Indiana 109 Miami 92
L.A. Clippers 107 Oklahoma City 103 (OT)
Philadelphia 134 Houston 96
---