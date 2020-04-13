Bulls fire Forman, announce Karnisovas hire, reassign Paxson

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2011, file photo, Houston Rockets director of global scouting Arturas Karnisovas poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in Houston. The Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night, April 9, 2020. The person, who confirmed reports by several outlets, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Longtime executive John Paxson was expected to move into an advisory role. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)