Black Players for Change wins MLS Humanitarian of the Year award

Toronto FC soccer player Justin Morrow speaks to the media during an end of season availability in Toronto, Nov. 13, 2019. The silent demonstration, taking a knee in a show of unity by Black Players for Change ahead of the MLS is Back Tournament opener on July 8 in Florida, lasted eight minutes 46 seconds, the time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck when he died.

Five months later, Black Players for Change continues to make its mark. On Tuesday, MLS announced that the group had been named the 2020 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young