Canadian athletes begin planning for, dreaming of, Tokyo 2021 Games

Canada's Erica Wiebe, from Stittsville, Ont., displays her gold medal after defeating Kazakhstan's Guzel Manyurova to win their women's 75kg freestyle wrestling gold medal match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 18, 2016. Canadian athletes quickly began recalibrating their lives Tuesday when the International Olympic Committee stated the Tokyo Games will be postponed until 2021. That development came less than 48 hours after the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees declared they would not send teams to Tokyo this summer. "I think there was a collective sigh of relief," Olympic champion wrestler Erica Wiebe said Tuesday in Calgary. "There's still so many uncertainties, but instantly I was gearing up and I'm super-excited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz