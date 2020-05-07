CFL commissioner set to discuss league's issues during government meeting

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at a news conference in Halifax on January 23, 2020. CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will testify at a House of Commons standing committee on finance on Thursday. The appearance on a videoconference will come nine days after news broke that the CFL had asked the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

 AV

OTTAWA - Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be back in the spotlight tonight.

Just over a week after news broke that the CFL has asked the federal government for up to $150 million in assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambrosie is to testify at the House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie will appear via videoconference during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations.

The CFL's request sparked debate about whether professional sports leagues should be entitled to federal funds during the COVID-19 crisis.

A day after the CFL's request became public last Tuesday, the Canadian Premier League confirmed it was asking for $25 million from the federal government. The professional soccer league began play last season.

If the 2020 season is wiped out, Ambrosie has said the CFL's long-term future would be in peril.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.