TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. - The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres has suspended all public activities for the remainder of 2020.
The event's board of directors made the announcement on Wednesday.
The Grand Prix was scheduled to host the NASCAR Pinty's series — its major event — from Aug. 7 to 9.
The Quebec government, which declared a public health emergency on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asked for all festivals, sporting and cultural events scheduled for this summer to be cancelled or postponed.
That also includes the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal.
"After examining all possible outcomes, the actual state of the public health crisis gripping the province of Quebec and the ministerial directive to postpone all public events to be held from now to August 31st, do not allow us to confidently organize a world class motorsports event like we have been doing for the past half century," GP3R general manager Dominic Fugere said in a release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 15, 2020.