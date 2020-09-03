CP NewsAlert: Canadian Steve Nash named head coach of Brooklyn Nets

Canada's general manager Steve Nash acts as ball boy as he helps players warm up ahead of their preliminary game against Argentina in the men's basketball at the Pan Am Games in Toronto on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. Canadian Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

 CHY

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Canadian Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member was an eight-time NBA all-star and a two-time most valuable player during his playing career.

