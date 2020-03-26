Record-setting Olympians stretch careers for games in 2021

FILE - In this Thursday April 28, 2016 file photo, former champion Nino Salukvadze, left, and her son Tsotne Machavariani pose for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Tbilisi, Georgia. Even if it takes an extra year, Salukvadze will still be aiming for an Olympic record. The Georgian shooter has competed at every Olympics since 1988, where she won a gold medal for the Soviet Union. At the Tokyo Olympics — now postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic — she will set a women's record of nine appearances. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov, file)